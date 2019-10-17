Rams' Todd Gurley: Rams optimistic about status
Coach Sean McVay said that Gurley (quadriceps) plans to participate in a limited fashion Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
McVay offered further encouraging remarks regarding the status of Gurley, stating "I think he's on a good pace to hopefully be able to play on Sunday." While that statement falls short of giving Gurley full confidence, it seems as if the back has a much better chance of suiting up this week than he did at this point last week. Back-to-back limited showings are encouraging, though the Friday injury report could very well end up being the deciding factor.
