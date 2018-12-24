Rams' Todd Gurley: Receives 'day-to-day' label

Coach Sean McVay labeled Gurley (knee) "day-to-day" Monday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

The Rams opted not to risk Gurley's health is what amounted to an easy road victory over the Cardinals, with his replacement and recent signee C.J. Anderson torching the opposition for 167 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries. The performance may have inspired a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who said the team is considering holding out Gurley again. McVay's ensuing comment may have doused some of those flames, especially because the Rams need to consider every possible avenue to pick up another win Sunday against the 49ers and lock down the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Expect McVay and company to explore whether exposing Gurley to contact Week 17 will impact his viability for the postseason, or whether Anderson should take over again while the former continues to heal.