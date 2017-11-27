Rams' Todd Gurley: Records another 100 yards from scrimmage
Gurley racked up 17 carries for 74 yards and four receptions (on seven targets) for 54 yards during Sunday's 26-20 win versus the Saints.
Gurley is enjoying a resurgent campaign under the direction of first-year head coach Sean McVay. With another 100-plus yards from scrimmage, Gurley has now accomplished the feat in eight of 11 games this season. Unfortunately for the running back, he was unable to pad his stat line with a touchdown, as the Rams' three visits to the red zone ended with a pair of Jared Goff TD throws and a Greg Zuerlein field goal. Gurley will now feast his eyes on a Week 13 matchup with the Cardinals, who he ran over and through for 154 scrimmage yards and one touchdown Week 7.
