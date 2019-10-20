Rams' Todd Gurley: Registers receiving score in Week 7

Gurley ran for 41 yards on 18 carries, and turned his only target into a 13-yard receiving touchdown during Sunday's 37-10 win against the Falcons.

The 25-year-old back has been held under 4.0 yards per carry in five straight games, but has paid dividends to fantasy investors by logging 14 receptions and six total touchdowns since Week 2. Rookie Darrell Henderson garnered seven second-half carries with the Rams holding a multi-possession lead throughout the third and fourth quarters, but Gurley appeared healthy enough to command an even greater workload than he did, coming off quadriceps injury that kept him out against the 49ers in Week 6. Upcoming next is a matchup against a Bengals defense that entered the weekend ranking among the NFL's six worst units in carries, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns allowed to opposing running backs.