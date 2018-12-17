Rams' Todd Gurley: Returns to game

Gurley (knee) returned to Sunday's game against the Eagles in the fourth quarter, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Gurley only missed one drive and immediately caught a pass for nine yards after rejoining the contest. With the Rams trailing by 17 points late in the third quarter, Gurley isn't likely to see much work on the ground for the rest of the night, though

