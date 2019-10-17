Rams' Todd Gurley: Returns with limited showing

Gurley (quadriceps) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

In his first visible on-field work since emerging from a Week 5 loss to the Seahawks with a thigh contusion and sitting out Sunday's defeat to the 49ers, Gurley was contained to individual drills. The Rams likely hope he makes incremental progress over the next few days, but ultimately Friday's injury report will give a sense of his potential to return this weekend. Backup RB Malcolm Brown (ankle) didn't practice at all Wednesday, so rookie Darrell Henderson and John Kelly are the Rams' healthiest backs at the moment.

