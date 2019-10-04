Rams' Todd Gurley: Salvages night with pair of scores

Gurley rushed 15 times for 51 yards and two touchdowns and brought in three of five targets for six yards in the Rams' 30-29 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday. He also lost a fumble.

Gurley's one miscue on the night was a big one, as he lost the handle at the Seahawks' 16-yard line in the latter portion of the second quarter after absorbing a joint tackle from Bobby Wagner and Jadeveon Clowney. He did subsequently atone with eight- and 11-yard touchdown runs in the third quarter, giving him back-to-back two-score efforts. However, Gurley's usage, seemingly due to a combination of workload management and game script, continues to be limited; he's yet to exceed 16 carries or 19 total touches from scrimmage in any contest this season. Naturally, fantasy managers who invested significant draft capital in Gurley are disappointed to an extent, and his outlook doesn't figure to be much brighter in a Week 6 divisional battle versus a tough 49ers front seven a week from Sunday.