Rams' Todd Gurley: Scores eighth touchdown in blowout win

Gurley rushed 22 times for 106 yards and a touchdown while hauling in four of eight targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 33-0 win over the Cardinals.

Gurley topped 100 rushing yards for the fourth time in five games while scoring his eighth touchdown of the season on an 18-yard run to make it 13-0 in the second quarter. The rest of Los Angeles' offense has combined for just nine touchdowns, so there's no doubt the talented running back will continue to be featured as the team's primary red-zone option. The emergence of a decent passing game led by second-year quarterback Jared Goff has given Gurley more room to operate this season and the results have been glorious.

