Rams' Todd Gurley: Scores four touchdowns Sunday

Gurley ran 21 times for 152 yards and three touchdowns while reeling in all three passes directed his way for 28 yards and another score in Sunday's 42-7 defeat of the Seahawks.

Gurley rumbled in from the one-yard line in each of the first two quarters, went virtually untouched on a 57-yard run with less than a minute remaining in the first half, and added his receiving touchdown as the icing on the cake in the third before sitting out the rest of the contest. He had five rushes for nine or more yards on the day. Despite facing another tough rush defense Week 16 at Tennessee, Gurley remains a matchup-proof automatic start for fantasy purposes.