Rams' Todd Gurley: Scores, gains 44 yards in win
Gurley ran for 44 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals.
Gurley made his presence felt on either side of halftime, first digging the Rams out of the shade of their own goalpost with a 20-yard bruising run before halftime and then capping off the Rams first drive of the second half with a three-yard run on a toss play. Though the stats don't show it, Sunday was actually Gurley's most efficient game since Week 1 -- the first time in that span in which he averaged at least four yards per carry. The Georgia product last not reached 75 total yards in a game since the opener, but he's scored in all but one game during that stretch. Gurley doesn't seem like he's going to manhandle defenses like he used to, but he retains good value by inevitably piling up red-zone touches and picking up a score. Gurley has a whopping 15 red-zone touches over his last two games.
