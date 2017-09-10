Rams' Todd Gurley: Scores TD in opener

Gurley rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts and caught five passes for 56 yards during Sunday's win over Indianapolis.

There were a lot of positives to take away from Gurley's Week 1 showing. He found the end zone and showcased promising upside as a receiver, which was an aspect of his game that has been questioned in the past. However, he also rushed for just 2.1 yards per carry. With the Los Angeles defense taking over the game early, Gurley often rushed in predictable run situations, so it's probably wise not to overreact to either the highs or lows of Sunday's showing. Gurley should be viewed as a strong starting option heading into a Week 2 matchup against Washington, and posting another solid outing would bode well for his fantasy outlook moving forward.