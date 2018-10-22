Rams' Todd Gurley: Scores three touchdowns in win over 49ers
Gurley carried 15 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the 49ers. He also caught four of five targets for 23 yards and another touchdown in the 39-10 win.
Gurley averaged an acceptable 4.2 yards per carry, but the blowout nature of the game allowed Malcolm Brown to record a season-high 13 totes of his own. The All-Pro still did plenty of damage with his 19 touches, including a pair of short touchdown runs and a 12-yard reception for a score to take his total to an eye-popping 14 in seven games this season. Gurley is in the midst of a truly special campaign and is averaging 136.6 scrimmage yards per game as well. He'll look to produce more of the same next Sunday against the Packers.
