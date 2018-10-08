Rams' Todd Gurley: Scores three touchdowns
Gurley had 22 carries for 77 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 33-31 win at Seattle. He also caught four of five targets for 36 yards.
Gurley could have had four touchdowns, as he was originally awarded a nine-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, However, he was ruled down at the one-yard line after a replay review, and the Rams ultimately had to settle for a short field goal. He continues to rack up the yardage, with at least 110 yards from scrimmage in four of five games this season. Given the state of the Rams' explosive offense, he should continue to record plenty of touchdowns too, with nine scores on the year. About the only negative one could say about Gurley would be that he hasn't made many big plays as a runner, with just one rush of 20 yards or more. In Week 6, Gurley will take on the Broncos in Denver.
More News
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Excels through air in Week 4 win•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Racks up 156 yards from scrimmage with touchdown•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Makes three end-zone visits Sunday•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Dealing with cramping•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Sits out Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.