Rams' Todd Gurley: Scores three touchdowns

Gurley had 22 carries for 77 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 33-31 win at Seattle. He also caught four of five targets for 36 yards.

Gurley could have had four touchdowns, as he was originally awarded a nine-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, However, he was ruled down at the one-yard line after a replay review, and the Rams ultimately had to settle for a short field goal. He continues to rack up the yardage, with at least 110 yards from scrimmage in four of five games this season. Given the state of the Rams' explosive offense, he should continue to record plenty of touchdowns too, with nine scores on the year. About the only negative one could say about Gurley would be that he hasn't made many big plays as a runner, with just one rush of 20 yards or more. In Week 6, Gurley will take on the Broncos in Denver.