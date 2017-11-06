Rams' Todd Gurley: Scores twice versus Giants

Gurley carried 16 times for 59 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's game against the Giants. He also caught a pair of passes for 45 yards in the 51-17 win.

Gurley only mustered 3.7 yards per carry against a solid New York front, but a pair of short touchdown runs in the third quarter salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective. He wasn't overly involved in the passing game, but a 44-yard reception ensured he eclipsed 100 scrimmage yards for the sixth time in eight games this season. The emergence of Jared Goff has had a profound impact on Gurley, whose 10 total touchdowns have already matched a career high. He will look to keep it rolling next week against the Texans.