Rams' Todd Gurley: Scores two TDs in loss

Gurley carried the ball five times for 16 yards and two touchdowns while adding seven catches on 11 targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 55-40 loss to the Buccaneers.

The Rams dug a 21-0 hole early, forcing them to get away from the running game, but Gurley was still able to put together a strong fantasy performance. He still has yet to look particularly explosive this season -- his longest gain in this one went for 13 yards -- but it's at least reassuring that he didn't have any red-zone scores vultured by Malcolm Brown. Expect Gurley to put together a more normal run-catch split Thursday in Seattle.