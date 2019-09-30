Rams' Todd Gurley: Scores two TDs in loss
Gurley carried the ball five times for 16 yards and two touchdowns while adding seven catches on 11 targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 55-40 loss to the Buccaneers.
The Rams dug a 21-0 hole early, forcing them to get away from the running game, but Gurley was still able to put together a strong fantasy performance. He still has yet to look particularly explosive this season -- his longest gain in this one went for 13 yards -- but it's at least reassuring that he didn't have any red-zone scores vultured by Malcolm Brown. Expect Gurley to put together a more normal run-catch split Thursday in Seattle.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4