Rams' Todd Gurley: Scores two touchdowns versus Eagles
Gurley carried 13 times for 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns Sunday against the Eagles. He also caught three of five targets for 39 yards in the 43-35 loss.
Gurley gashed the stout Philadelphia front for 7.4 yards per carry, but the flow of the game resulted in his second-lowest carry total of the season. He still made a strong impact as a pass catcher, finishing second on the team in receiving while eclipsing 100 scrimmage yards for the seventh time in the last eight games. He also has six touchdowns during that span and will remain an elite fantasy option next week against the Seahawks.
