Rams' Todd Gurley: Season low in scrimmage yards

Gurley rushed six times for 22 yards and caught all three of his targets for negative three yards in Monday night's 45-6 loss to the Ravens.

Gurley entered Monday coming off a season-high 28 touches, but after the Rams fell behind early, the game script worked against him. In the end, Los Angeles passed 37 times and ran just nine, but Gurley struggled to make an impact even when incorporated. In fact, in what's been a disappointing season to date, his mere 19 scrimmage yards marked a low point. Of course, the Rams' offense was slowed at large, but both it and Gurley will still aim for big improvement in Week 13 versus the Cardinals.