Rams' Todd Gurley: Sets career high in rushing

Gurley rushed 28 times for 208 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 23-20 victory over the Broncos. He also secured two of five targets for 17 receiving yards.

Mark Gurley down as yet another running back to have his way with the Broncos' crumbling run defense, and the Georgia product set a new career-high, single-game rushing total along the way. The two trips to the end zone also marked Gurley's eighth and ninth rushing score of the year and bump his touchdown total to 11 on the season. Now having scored in nine straight games dating back to 2017, it's abundantly clear there isn't a more trustworthy fantasy asset at the tailback position than Gurley. His brilliant season should only continue in Week 7 against San Francisco.