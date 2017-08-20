Rams' Todd Gurley: Shines in three-down role
Gurley had eight carries for 38 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 12 yards on one target in Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders.
Gurley stayed on the field in all situations for a second straight week, notching his lone reception on a 3rd-and-16 and later pounding in a touchdown from two yards out. With passing-down back Lance Dunbar (knee) out indefinitely, Gurley is poised to open the season in a three-down role, likely only coming off the field when he needs a breather. Malcolm Brown, who isn't much of a pass catcher, has been operating as the top backup.
