Rams' Todd Gurley: Shockingly limited in SB-clinching win
Gurley rushed just four times for 10 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of three targets for 10 yards during the Rams' 26-23 overtime win over the Saints in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. In his post-game news conference, head coach Sean McVay indicated that the decision to go with C.J. Anderson as his lead back was strictly "because of the flow of the game", Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Throughout the game, reports indicated there was nothing physically wrong with Gurley, a claim seemingly borne out by the fact that he did continue to rotate in occasionally during the second half. However, it was C.J. Anderson who handled the bulk of the work -- including on the game-clinching drive -- logging 12 more total touches from scrimmage than Gurley. If McVay's postgame comments are to be taken at face value, it would seem that Gurley would have a chance to resume lead-back duties in the Super Bowl, although given how effective Anderson has been, more of a timeshare than could ever have been anticipated when the latter was signed approximately one month ago may be in play for that game.
More News
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Avoids injury report Wednesday•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: In line for limited work this week•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Hits century mark, scores in win•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Poised to play this weekend•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Limited again Wednesday•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Soreness in knee subsiding•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Arians, Leftwich running Bucs ship
Byron Leftwich will call plays while his mentor, Bruce Arians, runs the Buccaneers. How will...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...