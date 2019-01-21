Rams' Todd Gurley: Shockingly limited in SB-clinching win

Gurley rushed just four times for 10 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of three targets for 10 yards during the Rams' 26-23 overtime win over the Saints in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. In his post-game news conference, head coach Sean McVay indicated that the decision to go with C.J. Anderson as his lead back was strictly "because of the flow of the game", Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Throughout the game, reports indicated there was nothing physically wrong with Gurley, a claim seemingly borne out by the fact that he did continue to rotate in occasionally during the second half. However, it was C.J. Anderson who handled the bulk of the work -- including on the game-clinching drive -- logging 12 more total touches from scrimmage than Gurley. If McVay's postgame comments are to be taken at face value, it would seem that Gurley would have a chance to resume lead-back duties in the Super Bowl, although given how effective Anderson has been, more of a timeshare than could ever have been anticipated when the latter was signed approximately one month ago may be in play for that game.