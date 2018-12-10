Rams' Todd Gurley: Shut down by Chicago

Gurley rushed 11 times for 28 yards, adding another 30 yards on three receptions (seven targets) in Sunday's 15-6 loss to the Bears.

This was obviously Gurley's worst performance of the season. Outside of one 12-yard rush, the star back couldn't maneuver away or through the Bears' stout front seven. The 11 carries are a bit of a surprise considering the game was never really out of reach, but it may not have made much of a difference considering how the rest of his rushes went. Gurley has been one of the best fantasy performers this season, and should continue to be treated as such -- assuming this dud didn't come in a fantasy playoff game -- against the Eagles in Week 15.