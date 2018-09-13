Rams' Todd Gurley: Sits out Wednesday
Gurley (non-injury) missed practice Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Typically, there are two reasons for sitting out practice due to a non-injury: either a veteran day off or a personal issue. Considering Gurley didn't take a snap during the preseason but still churned out 147 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown Week 1 in Oakland, the 24-year-old may have been extended the courtesy of the former. No matter the reason for his absence Wednesday, there's no indication he's in danger of missing Sunday's divisional matchup with the Cardinals.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Dive into the quarterback position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Dive into the wide receiver position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...