Rams' Todd Gurley: Sits out Wednesday

Gurley (non-injury) missed practice Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Typically, there are two reasons for sitting out practice due to a non-injury: either a veteran day off or a personal issue. Considering Gurley didn't take a snap during the preseason but still churned out 147 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown Week 1 in Oakland, the 24-year-old may have been extended the courtesy of the former. No matter the reason for his absence Wednesday, there's no indication he's in danger of missing Sunday's divisional matchup with the Cardinals.

