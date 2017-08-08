Rams' Todd Gurley: Standing out consistently

Rams coach Sean McVay said Gurley has been a standout performer throughout the offseason program and into training camp, ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez reports.

Coming off a massively disappointing sophomore campaign, Gurley has put himself on the right track for a bounce back by staying healthy all spring and summer. There's no question he'll get plenty of carries behind an O-line that should at least be moderately improved, and it also seems he could take on more passing-down work due to Lance Dunbar's indefinite absence with a knee injury. Gurley only caught three passes through Week 3 last season, yet finished the year with 43 receptions for 327 yards on 57 targets while only being charged with two drops. The Rams' lack of downfield playmakers could lead to more dump offs to Gurley, though the situation might also make it tougher to find room on running plays.