Rams' Todd Gurley: Status still uncertain for Sunday
Gurley (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, will be tested during pregame warmups before it's determined whether or not he'll play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Gurley still dealing with some inflammation in his left knee, the Rams want to ensure he's reasonably healthy and could rest the star running back if they have any doubts . This leaves fantasy managers in a bind in Week 16. With the Rams and Cardinals kicking off at 4:05 p.m. EST, few alternatives might exist if Gurley isn't ruled out prior to the first wave of games kicking off.
