Rams' Todd Gurley: Stifled in Super Bowl loss
Gurley carried 10 times for 35 yards and caught his only target for a one-yard loss during Sunday's 13-3 loss to the Patriots.
Gurley out-touched C.J. Anderson in this one, but he did little with his opportunities en route to an average of just 3.5 yards per carry. So ends what was a bizarre postseason for the star back, who excelled against the Cowboys before totaling just 14 carries for 45 yards over the final two weeks. Gurley enjoyed an otherworldly regular season in which he piled up 1,831 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns, making him an elite fantasy option heading into the 2019 campaign.
More News
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Still expected to share carries•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Could be busy in Super Bowl•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Blames performance, not injury•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Shockingly limited in big win•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Avoids injury report Wednesday•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: In line for limited work this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...