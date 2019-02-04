Rams' Todd Gurley: Stifled in Super Bowl loss

Gurley carried 10 times for 35 yards and caught his only target for a one-yard loss during Sunday's 13-3 loss to the Patriots.

Gurley out-touched C.J. Anderson in this one, but he did little with his opportunities en route to an average of just 3.5 yards per carry. So ends what was a bizarre postseason for the star back, who excelled against the Cowboys before totaling just 14 carries for 45 yards over the final two weeks. Gurley enjoyed an otherworldly regular season in which he piled up 1,831 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns, making him an elite fantasy option heading into the 2019 campaign.