Rams' Todd Gurley: Still considered healthy

Coach Sean McVay said he isn't aware of Gurley needing any medical procedures during the offseason, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

McVay acknowledged he hasn't spoken with the team's training staff since Gurley had his season-end physical exam Tuesday. It's possible that meeting brings something to light, but for now McVay is sticking with the party line that he simply thought a mixture of Gurley and C.J. Anderson gave the Rams their best to chance to win during the playoffs. Gurley also maintains he made a full recovery from his late-season knee injury prior to the playoffs. Running backs coach Skip Peete may have provided a better glimpse into the team's thinking a few days before the Super Bowl when he suggested that Gurley never returned to peak condition after sitting out Weeks 16 and 17. It's a reasonable explanation for getting Anderson involved, but it still doesn't explain the extent of that involvement. Gurley had just 16 touches between the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl, after averaging 22.5 per game during the regular season. He'll likely return to his workhorse role in 2019, though there may be some concerns about volume if the Rams re-sign Anderson.