Rams' Todd Gurley: Still 'focal point' of offense

Coach Sean McVay said on The Rich Eisen Show that he expects Gurley (knee) "to be the focal point" of the Rams offense in 2019 and beyond.

After lingering issues with Gurley's left knee kept him sidelined in Weeks 16 and 17 and contained him to 16 combined touches between the NFC championship game and Super Bowl LIII, his health has been the talk of the Rams' offseason to date. Along the way, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Gurley potentially is dealing with arthritis in that knee. The Rams opted to move on from C.J. Anderson and stick with the previous status quo of Malcolm Brown as Gurley's primary backup, which seems to confirm McVay's confidence in the stud running back. During the same conversation with Eisen, McVay reiterated Gurley will be on a "pitch count" this coming season. If that's the case, Gurley may experience a decrease in the 22.7 touches per game he managed during the first two years under McVay.