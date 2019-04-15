Rams' Todd Gurley: Still in recovery mode

Gurley said Monday that his left knee is "feeling pretty good," and he's "taking it [his recovery] day by day," Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Gurley's comments come on the heels of those made on The Rich Eisen Show by coach Sean McVay, who called the running back "the focal point" of the Rams offense. Notably, Gurley was more or less a spectator during the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LIII, earning 16 combined touches in those contests. As the offseason has worn on, McVay claimed responsibility for not getting Gurley more involved in those contests, but Jeff Howe of The Athletic later reported Gurley may be dealing with arthritis in his left knee. Gurley has plenty of time to get healthy for the 2019 season, when he's expected to be on a "pitch count" of sorts, according to McVay. At the moment, Malcolm Brown is Gurley's primary backup.