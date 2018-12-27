Rams' Todd Gurley: Still sidelined Thursday
Coach Sean McVay said Gurley (knee) won't practice Thursday but doesn't need to participate Friday in order to be active Sunday against the 49ers, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
Gurley has been sidestepping practice to focus on rehabilitation of his left knee, which forced an absence Week 16 and is threatening another for the regular-season finale. McVay's comments don't come as surprise, as a player of Gurley's stature doesn't necessarily require practice reps to be able to play in a game. Friday's injury report will forecast whether or not Gurley has a chance to return. Meanwhile, C.J. Anderson likely would lead the backfield in the event the Rams opt to keep Gurley sidelined yet again.
