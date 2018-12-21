Rams' Todd Gurley: Still thinks he'll play
Gurley (knee) isn't expected to practice Friday, which would mark his third consecutive DNP, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. However, Gurley believes he'll be able to play Sunday at Arizona. "Yeah, I think I'll be fine. just taking it day by day, recovering, resting, trying to feel better," he said Thursday.
Gurley is set to miss practice all week as a result of an inflamed left knee. Speaking of the injury, he added, "I'm not going to tell those guys [coach Sean McVay and Rams trainers] I'm fine when I'm not." Gurley seems to be leaving the door open for inactive status, if he's not feeling it, which could be problematic with a 4:05 PM ET kickoff Sunday. It's difficult to peg who would benefit in his place. Justin Davis also hasn't practiced this week due to a shoulder injury, leaving his upcoming availability in question. Meanwhile, the remaining backfield options are John Kelly and free-agent addition C.J. Anderson.
