Rams' Todd Gurley: Stuffed by Dallas
Gurley had four carries for two yards and one catch for 10 yards in Saturday's preseason opener against Dallas.
As was often the case last year, Gurley didn't have any room to run and repeatedly was met by defenders in the backfield. The recent acquisition of Sammy Watkins should help keep opposing safeties out of the box, but the Rams still have a questionable offensive line, even after accounting for the offseason additions of LT Andrew Whitworth and C John Sullivan. On a far more positive note, Gurley didn't leave the field on the two drives he played, staying on for a 3rd-and-13 and later a 3rd-and-6. With Lance Dunbar (knee) out indefinitely and backup Malcolm Brown offering minimal receiving experience, it increasingly appears Gurley will handle most of the passing-down snaps to start the season. The likely role boosts his weekly floor and helps alleviate concerns regarding workload when the Rams play from behind.
More News
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Standing out consistently•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Impressing in minicamp•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Pass-catching role to diminish•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Has confidence of new head coach•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Posts 77 yards from scrimmage Sunday•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Finds end zone against against Niners•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...