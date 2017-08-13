Rams' Todd Gurley: Stuffed by Dallas

Gurley had four carries for two yards and one catch for 10 yards in Saturday's preseason opener against Dallas.

As was often the case last year, Gurley didn't have any room to run and repeatedly was met by defenders in the backfield. The recent acquisition of Sammy Watkins should help keep opposing safeties out of the box, but the Rams still have a questionable offensive line, even after accounting for the offseason additions of LT Andrew Whitworth and C John Sullivan. On a far more positive note, Gurley didn't leave the field on the two drives he played, staying on for a 3rd-and-13 and later a 3rd-and-6. With Lance Dunbar (knee) out indefinitely and backup Malcolm Brown offering minimal receiving experience, it increasingly appears Gurley will handle most of the passing-down snaps to start the season. The likely role boosts his weekly floor and helps alleviate concerns regarding workload when the Rams play from behind.