Rams' Todd Gurley: Stymied in Week 11 loss
Gurley rushed 15 times for 37 yards and a touchdown while also hauling in three of four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 24-7 loss to the Vikings.
Gurley saw the abundant running room that he'd benefitted from in three of the prior four games largely evaporate Sunday, as the Vikings clearly came in with a focus on slowing down the talented third-year back. The 23-year-old did manage to score his fourth touchdown over the last three games and notch multiple catches for the fourth straight contest. Gurley has actually encountered tough sledding on the ground in two of his last three games, leading to his longest stretch without a 100-yard rushing performance this season. He'll look to get back on track against the Saints in Week 12.
