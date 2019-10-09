Rams' Todd Gurley: Tending to quad injury
Gurley was held out of practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Gurley's touch count has ranged from 12 to 19 through five games en route to 4.2 yards per carry, five rushing TDs and a 63.6 percent catch rate. With an injury in tow, his activity level will be one to monitor closely as the week goes on. Behind Gurley, Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson occupy the next two spots on the Rams' running back depth chart.
