Rams' Todd Gurley: To be ready for divisional round
Coach Sean McVay said he "would be very, very surprised" if Gurley (knee) isn't healthy enough to play in the Rams' divisional-round game on Saturday, Jan. 12, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Gurley was held out Weeks 16 and 17 due to a bout with inflammation in his left knee, which allowed C.J. Anderson to rack up 47 touches as the Rams locked up the No. 2 seed in the NFC with back-to-back victories. The Rams aren't required to post an injury report until Tuesday, Jan. 8, so his listing there will give a good indication of his potential to suit up for their playoff opener. Beyond Anderson, John Kelly (27 touches the last two games) and Justin Davis (four special teams snaps) are the other running backs on the 53-man roster.
