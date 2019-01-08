Rams' Todd Gurley: To participate Tuesday
Coach Sean McVay said Gurley (knee) will take part in Tuesday's afternoon walk-through, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
The activity will come on the heels of participation in Tuesday's early walk-through. It remains to be seen whether Gurley's workload will be enough to warrant a listing of "full," but McVay mentioned Sunday that he expects the running back to be just that at Tuesday's session, per Simmons. McVay told Cameron DaSilva of USA Today on Tuesday that the Rams will have a "good balance of both" Gurley and Week 16 and 17 revelation C.J. Anderson on Saturday versus the Cowboys. As a result, Gurley may fall well short of his 22.5 touches per game from the regular season.
