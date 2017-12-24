Rams' Todd Gurley: Tops 270 scrimmage yards with two TD catches
Gurley rushed 22 times for 118 yards and added 10 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Titans.
The Gurley from his first two years would likely have struggled against Tennessee's third-ranked run defense, but his improvement as a receiver out of the backfield allowed the third-year running back to thrive against the Titans' 25th-ranked pass defense. He found pay dirt on a three-yard catch in the first quarter and scored again on an 80-yard screen pass in the second. Gurley's jump from zero receiving touchdowns in his first two years to six this season is a big factor behind his team's 11-4 record and NFC West crown.
