Rams' Todd Gurley: Tops century mark in opener
Gurley rushed 20 times for 108 yards while adding three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Monday's season-opening, 33-13 win over the Raiders.
Gurley took a shovel pass to the house for a 19-yard receiving score in the first quarter, but he saved his best rushing work for later. With Los Angeles protecting a 10-point lead on what turned out to be the team's final offensive drive, Gurley picked up 41 yards on five carries, highlighted by a punishing, 23-yard run. The Rams looked terrific on both sides of the ball once they finally got going in the second half, suggesting the team will often be milking the clock late and giving Gurley opportunities to pad his rushing totals as he did in this one.
