Rams' Todd Gurley: Totals 101 rushing yards in loss

Gurley rushed 14 times for 101 yards and caught four passes for another 10 yards during Saturday's 26-13 loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round.

Gurley joined historic company this season by leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage and total touchdowns, and while he struggled to get going early Saturday, his numbers at the conclusion of the game were up to his usual standard. Unfortunately, Los Angeles turned the ball over twice on special-team returns in the first quarter, and it put the offense in a tough spot. While the Rams stuck around until late in the fourth quarter, those turnovers proved to be too much to overcome, and Gurley handling just 14 carries certainly wasn't in head coach Sean McVay's gameplan.