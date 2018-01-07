Rams' Todd Gurley: Totals 101 rushing yards in loss
Gurley rushed 14 times for 101 yards and caught four passes for another 10 yards during Saturday's 26-13 loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round.
Gurley joined historic company this season by leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage and total touchdowns, and while he struggled to get going early Saturday, his numbers at the conclusion of the game were up to his usual standard. Unfortunately, Los Angeles turned the ball over twice on special-team returns in the first quarter, and it put the offense in a tough spot. While the Rams stuck around until late in the fourth quarter, those turnovers proved to be too much to overcome, and Gurley handling just 14 carries certainly wasn't in head coach Sean McVay's gameplan.
More News
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Won't play Week 17•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Could sit out Week 17 for rest•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Tops 270 scrimmage yards with two TD catches•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Scores four touchdowns Sunday•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Scores two touchdowns versus Eagles•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Totals 158 yards in Arizona•
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...