Rams' Todd Gurley: Totals 136 yards from scrimmage, scores twice

Gurley rushed 16 times for 88 yards and a touchdown and caught three of four targets for 48 yards and a score during Sunday's 27-20 overtime loss to Washington.

Gurley rushed for just 2.1 yards per carry last week, so it was encouraging to see him run for 5.5 yards per tote Sunday. Additionally, it's clear new head coach Sean McVay is eager to utilize Gurley in the passing game, as the back is now up to eight receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns through two weeks. Gurley projects to remain the focal point of the Rams' offensive attack and should be viewed as a solid starting option in all formats heading into next week's matchup against San Francisco.