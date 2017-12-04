Rams' Todd Gurley: Totals 158 yards in Arizona

Gurley rushed 19 times for 74 yards while catching six of seven targets for 84 yards during Sunday's 32-16 victory over the Cardinals.

Gurley was the victim of bad luck when the Rams decided to pass from the one-yard line in the first quarter. Fortunately for fantasy owners, the Georgia product made up for it through the air, ultimately finishing the day as the team leader in practically every significant receiving category. After notching 43 passes for 327 yards and zero touchdowns in 2016, Gurley is already up to 48 catches, 563 receiving yards and three touchdowns through 12 games in 2017. The only running back that's been more productive catching passes, from a yardage standpoint, has been Saints rookie Alvin Kamara. Next up for Gurley is a home game against the Eagles in what appears to be one of the running back's toughest matchups of the year, considering Philadelphia has allowed just 3.5 yards per carry not to mention a league-low four rushing touchdowns.