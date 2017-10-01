Rams' Todd Gurley: Totals 215 yards from scrimmage
Gurley rushed 23 times for 121 yards and caught seven of eight targets for 94 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-30 win over Dallas.
Gurley was once again the focal point of the Rams' attack and parlayed the opportunity into a huge game. The third-year back is thriving in Sean McVay's offense, and in particular, his involvement in the passing game has elevated his fantasy floor and ceiling. Gurley is up to 596 yards from scrimmage with seven touchdowns for the year, and his rushing yardage has increased in each of the past three weeks. To this point, he's been an elite fantasy asset. However, the Rams have a daunting upcoming schedule with home contests against the Seahawks, Cardinals and Texans and road games against the Jaguars, Giants and Vikings over their next six games. Therefore, it wouldn't be shocking if his early-season pace slowed in the next few weeks.
