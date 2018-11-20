Rams' Todd Gurley: Touchdown streak snapped
Gurley rushed 12 times for 55 yards and caught all three of his targets for 39 yards in Monday night's 54-51 win over the Chiefs.
Gurley, by his standards, was shocking quiet in Monday's offensive explosion that saw a combined 105 points scored. In fact, having found the end zone in 13 straight games, Gurley failed to contribute to that exorbitant total. Furthermore, his 55 rushing yards marked his fewest since Week 2. With Rams quarterback Jared Goff setting a new career high in attempts, Gurley wasn't able to put his usual stamp on the contest, and now embarks on Los Angeles' Week 12 bye.
More News
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Posts 160 yards in win•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Bottled up in loss to Saints•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Racks up 195 offensive yards•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Scores three touchdowns in win over 49ers•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Sets career high in rushing•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Scores three touchdowns•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...