Rams' Todd Gurley: Touchdown streak snapped

Gurley rushed 12 times for 55 yards and caught all three of his targets for 39 yards in Monday night's 54-51 win over the Chiefs.

Gurley, by his standards, was shocking quiet in Monday's offensive explosion that saw a combined 105 points scored. In fact, having found the end zone in 13 straight games, Gurley failed to contribute to that exorbitant total. Furthermore, his 55 rushing yards marked his fewest since Week 2. With Rams quarterback Jared Goff setting a new career high in attempts, Gurley wasn't able to put his usual stamp on the contest, and now embarks on Los Angeles' Week 12 bye.