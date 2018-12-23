Rams' Todd Gurley: Trending toward active status

Barring a pregame setback, the Rams expect Gurley (knee) to suit up for Sunday's game at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This more or less lines up with Gurley's status as a game-time decision, but because the running back has felt better as the week went on, there seems to be increased confidence from the Rams camp that an appearance is possible. On the other hand, if Gurley is unable to go, the Rams are slated to start C.J. Anderson, with John Kelly possibly the only running back in reserve due to Justin Davis dealing with a shoulder injury.