Rams' Todd Gurley: Turns back clock
Gurley rushed the ball 19 times for 95 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 13 win over the Cardinals. He also added one reception for 20 yards.
Gurley lacked explosive rushes -- his longest run went for 11 yards -- but he consistently gained chunks of seven and eight yards. As a result, he surpassed 100 total yards from scrimmage for the second time in his past three games after reaching that mark just once in his first eight contests. Despite that positivity, the Rams are still monitoring Gurley's workload, as he did not receive a carry after the conclusion of the team's first drive in the fourth quarter. That usage was likely dictated by the blowout nature of the contest, so Gurley may finally be fully unleashed in Week 14 for a must-win contest against the Seahawks.
