Rams' Todd Gurley: Two TDs in rough loss
Gurley carried the ball 11 times for 20 yards and a touchdown and caught three of seven targets for 18 yards and a second TD in Sunday's 44-21 loss to the Cowboys. He also ran for a two-point conversion.
The Rams' offensive line was overwhelmed for most of the game, leaving Gurley with little room to operate, but he still found the end zone in the second and fourth quarters to put together a strong performance at a crucial time for those with fantasy shares in him. The running back has scored four TDs in the last three games, but he remains 259 rushing yards away from his third straight 1000-yard campaign, a milestone he'll have trouble reaching over the final two games of 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...