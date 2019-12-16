Rams' Todd Gurley: Two TDs in rough loss

Gurley carried the ball 11 times for 20 yards and a touchdown and caught three of seven targets for 18 yards and a second TD in Sunday's 44-21 loss to the Cowboys. He also ran for a two-point conversion.

The Rams' offensive line was overwhelmed for most of the game, leaving Gurley with little room to operate, but he still found the end zone in the second and fourth quarters to put together a strong performance at a crucial time for those with fantasy shares in him. The running back has scored four TDs in the last three games, but he remains 259 rushing yards away from his third straight 1000-yard campaign, a milestone he'll have trouble reaching over the final two games of 2019.