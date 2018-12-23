Rams' Todd Gurley: Uncertain status Sunday

Gurley (knee) will be tested during pregame warmups to determine if he'll play Sunday against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Rams want to be smart about this one and could rest Gurley if they have any doubts. This leaves fantasy owners in a bind during their league's finale. If Gurley is deemed a no-go for the 4:05 pm start, that leaves few alternatives to replace him.

