Rams' Todd Gurley: Uninhibited, but Rams flying blind

Gurley will be uninhibited Sunday against the Panthers, confirming earlier reports, but the Rams are also 'flying blind' about how his knee will react to that action, Fox's Jay Glazer reports.

The absence of bad news during training camp has been great, but Gurley also hasn't been tested rigorously, seeing no preseason action at all. Thus, the Rams don't know how the knee will react this week or any other week.