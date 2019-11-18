Rams' Todd Gurley: Unleashed for 25 carries
Gurley rushed 25 times for 97 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 36 yards in Sunday's 17-7 win over Chicago.
Gurley has seemingly been held back all year in terms of usage, but was unleashed for a season-high 28 touches (previous high of 19) in a tight contest. Perhaps the Rams' underwhelming 5-4 record forced coach Sean McVay to lean on his best offensive weapon after it appeared that he was trying to conserve his star back in order to avoid another postseason breakdown like we saw in 2018. The 25-year-old proved that he can handle a heavy workload and post an elite stat line, and perhaps this game is a sign that McVay is ready to take off the training wheels and unleash Gurley on the league down the stretch. We will get a chance to see what kind of workload last season's top fantasy back can sustain against the Ravens in a Week 12 Monday night battle.
