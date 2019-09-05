Rams' Todd Gurley: Will be uninhibited Week 1

Coach Sean McVay said Thursday that Gurley won't be on a pitch count in Sunday's game at Carolina, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Gurley famously missed time down the stretch in 2018 and was limited during the Rams' playoff run due to a knee injury. The issue dogged him throughout the offseason and was termed "arthritic" at one point, spurring concerns about his ability to uphold his usual standard. McVay's comments ease those doubts somewhat, but Gurley's usage will be something to monitor this weekend. Rookie Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown will be on hand to spell Gurley in the event he yields touches.