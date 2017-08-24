Rams' Todd Gurley: Won't be leaned on Saturday

Gurley is expected to receive a similar workload against the Chargers on Saturday, as he did against Oakland last week, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Rams are going to keep Gurley's mileage low in meaningless games, as the third-year back is the clear bellcow, and his health is vital to a successful season. Expect Gurley to see six to 10 carries and stay in the game on passing downs through the first quarter. After last season's underwhelming fantasy showing, Gurley is a polarizing player heading into 2017. However, barring injury, he's going to have a huge workload, and the offense looks like it might be able to get out of its own way with a new coaching regime at the helm.